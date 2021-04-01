Actor Rajinikanth will be given the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to the film industry, Union minister Prakash Javadekar announced in a tweet on Thursday.

“Happy to announce the Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikanth ji,” Javadekar wrote on Twitter. “His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic.”

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/3OZgi7elxw — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

The award includes a Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Actor Amitabh Bachchan was selected for the award in 2019.

The 70 year-old-actor, who has won the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan is known for several performances, including in Vayathinile, Mullum Malarum, Bairavi, Thalapathi, Baasha, Padayappa and Sivaji. His unique mannerisms and stylised line delivery made him one of the leading stars of Tamil cinema.

With roles in over 150 films, Rajinikanth also enjoys considerable success in the Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada film industries.

He had also announced his foray into politics ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, but withdrew from it due to health problems last year.