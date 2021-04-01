Maharashtra reported 43,183 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, as the state’s tally went up to 28,56,163, ANI reported, citing government data. The single-day count once again rose from Wednesday’s figure of 39,544 cases. However, the number of tests conducted also increased to 1,83,198 on Thursday from 1,67,078 on Wednesday.

The number of deaths jumped from 227 on Wednesday to 249 on Thursday, as the toll rose to 54,898. The active caseload stood at 3,66,533.

The state capital Mumbai recorded a record high increase of 8,646 cases, while 18 people died according to civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Mumbai too, saw a higher number of tests as 46,758 samples were tested on Thursday, as compared to 41,363 on Wednesday. The Dharavi slum area, which became a hotspot of infections in the first wave of the pandemic, reported 71 new cases, according to the Hindustan Times.

In Nagpur district, 3,630 people tested positive, while 60 people died because of the infection, official data showed. Pune district reported 8,025 fresh cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, a decline from Wednesday’s figures of 8,605 cases and 56 deaths, according to the Maharashtra government’s data for district-wise breakup.

Sanjay Oak, the state’s Covid-19 task force chief on Thursday once again stressed upon the importance of maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour, PTI reported. He also said that Maharashtra should be allowed to conduct door-to-door vaccination.

“One patient can infect at least 400 people,” Oak said, while speaking to reporters. “Hence, there is no alternative to wearing mask, hygiene and social distancing.”