The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Friday approached the Election Commission after the Income Tax Department raided four places owned by party chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan, The News Minute reported.

Over 25 officials from the IT department are searching four places owned by Sabareesan, who is a close advisor of Stalin.

In a letter addressed to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and the chief electoral officer of Tamil Nadu, DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi alleged that the IT department was being used as “a sword and as a pawn in the hands of the ruling BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party]”.

He also questioned why the raids were being conducted just four days before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

“The entire intention of the AIADMK-BJP led alliance is to somehow or the other, tarnish the image of DMK and sensing a massive victory for DMK, officials of the Income Tax department are misused,” Bharathi alleged in his letter, according to The News Minute.

The DMK leader requested the Election Commission to intervene in the matter and stop the Income Tax Department from misusing its authority during the elections.

On March 25, the IT department had searched senior DMK leader EV Velu’s residence in Tiruvannamalai, the constituency from where he is contesting. Officials conducted raids at the same time when Stalin was seen campaigning for Velu in Tiruvannamalai. IT officials said they carried out raids based on “credible inputs of cash movement” during the poll campaign.