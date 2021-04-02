Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that a lockdown cannot be ruled out in the state, as cases of coronavirus continued to rise, ANI reported.

Capital Mumbai reported 8,832 cases of coronavirus on Friday, once again logging the highest single-day rise, according to data from civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The number of cases rose from Thursday’s count of 8,646 cases, even as the number of tests conducted came down by over 2,000.

As many as 20 people died due to the virus in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, while the number of active cases went up to 58,455.

In Nagpur district, 4,108 people tested positive, while 60 people died, official data showed. On Thursday, the district had reported 3,630 cases.

Apart from warning about a lockdown, Thackeray on Friday said that his government was aiming to ramp up tests to 2.5 lakh on a daily basis. On Thursday, 1,83,198 tests were conducted across Maharashtra. Addressing the state, Thackeray also warned that the health infrastructure could come under stress if the pandemic situation worsened.

Earlier on Friday, authorities in Pune imposed a 12-hour night curfew, from 6 pm to 6 am, starting from Saturday. Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said that restaurants, bars, malls and religious places will remain closed for the next seven days and the situation will be reviewed after a week.

In Mumbai, mall owners expressed their reservations against the imposition of a lockdown, PTI reported. The Shopping Centres Association of India said that the malls get only 1% of the population’s footfall and far more people assemble in trains and local markets.