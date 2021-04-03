India on Saturday registered 89,129 new coronavirus cases, pushing the overall count in the country to 1,23,92,260, data from the Union health ministry showed. This was the biggest single-day jump since late September, NDTV reported.

The toll climbed to 1,64,110, after 714 new deaths were recorded in a day. As many as 1,15,69,241 patients have recovered from the infection. India’s number of active cases rose to 6,58,909.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

So far, more than 7.30 crore Covid-19 vaccines doses have been administered, of which 30.93 lakh were given on Friday. The country on Thursday began its third phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, under which all people above 45 years will be covered.

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday told senior administrative and police officials that the coronavirus situation in 11 states and Union Territories was of “grave concern”, reported PTI. These states and Union Territories accounted for 90% of the new cases and 90.5% of Covid deaths reported in the past fortnight.

The Cabinet secretary asked the officials to ensure people follow protocols, including wearing face masks and maintaining physical distancing while in public. Gauba also stressed on increasing the tests, ensure effective and prompt isolation of infected persons and track and test at least 30 contacts of each Covid-positive individual.

India’s infections have exceeded 60,000 daily over the past week from a low of about 10,000 in February, prompting warnings from the Union health ministry about the situation going “from bad to worse”.

State updates

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a set of new coronavirus-related restrictions amid a surge in cases. These include limiting the seating capacity at theatres and bars at 50% and suspending in-person classes for students of Classes 6 to 9.

Odisha government directed health officials to speed up the inoculation of people with comorbidities as coronavirus cases in the state doubled in a week’s time, the Hindustan Times reported.

Global scenario