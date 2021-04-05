An earthquake of 5.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck near Sikkim’s capital Gangtok on Monday night, reported NDTV.

The National Center for Seismology said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast of Gangtok. It struck at 8.49 pm at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Reports said that the tremors were felt in Assam, North Bengal and Bihar, as well as in Nepal and Bhutan. No casualty has been reported so far, according to Mint.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said he called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was in Siliguri at the time of the quake, to check about her well being. “Relieved to learn all well at her end,” he tweeted.