The Human Rights Forum of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday said the raids on activists and writers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were a clear exercise of intimidation to stifle lawful dissent and protest, and were intended “to cast disgrace on human rights activism”.

On April 1, the National Investigation Agency, which investigates terror crimes, raided the homes of Human Rights Forum Coordination Committee member VS Krishna and functionaries of several other rights, literary and Dalit organisations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The activists were accused of having links with Maoists.

The searches were conducted in connection to a case registered at the Munchingput police station in Visakhapatnam district on November 23, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA), sedition, criminal conspiracy and various other Indian Penal Code provisions. The NIA had taken over the case on March 7.

The Human Rights Forum in a statement on Tuesday said that the “contents of the FIRs are a litany of lies”.

“The charges brought about in the Munchingput FIR are a catalogue of fabricated and sometimes farcical accusations,” it added. “There is a deliberate attempt at wrongful and malafide prosecution. It can only be termed as a rampant abuse of the criminal justice system.”

The group particularly took exception to the allegations levelled against its member Krishna that he influenced 11 women in Vakapalli hamlet of Visakhapatnam, who were allegedly raped by special forces personnel in 2007. The FIR stated that Krishna convinced the women to depose falsely against the police personnel, according to the group.

“This is an atrocious allegation,” the human rights forum said, adding that the group, along with many Adivasi, womens’, and mass organisations, were active participants since 2007 in seeking justice for the women.

The group alleged that it was because of “this solidarity and sustained rights activism” that the police are “now seeking to intimidate VS Krishna in what we believe to be a clear case of vindictiveness”.

The rights group added that after the NIA raids of April 1, it had become evident “that some kind of a story of a grand conspiracy” of “Urban Maoism” was being orchestrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

NIA raids homes of activists in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for alleged links to Maoists

