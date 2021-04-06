Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien wrote to the Election Commission, alleging that Bharatiya Janata Party workers attacked his party’s candidate from Arambagh, Sujata Mondal, at a polling booth in West Bengal on Tuesday, during the third phase of the Assembly elections, ANI reported.

The official Twitter handle of the Trinamool Congress shared a video clip, which shows Mondal being taken away from a dusty field as a group of men, shouting abuses, chase her with sticks. Two police personnel can also be spotted in the video, who are seen trying to stop the angry crowd from coming close to the TMC leader.

Petrifying visuals of @BJP4India goons attacking TMC candidate #SujataMandal, openly abusing her & threatening her with rods & sickle. If they have the guts to do this to a female candidate, imagine what they can do to your daughters. This is their ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ pic.twitter.com/uBh4oTyNeR — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 6, 2021

The TMC alleged that the group of men were BJP workers. “Petrifying visuals of BJP goons attacking TMC candidate Sujata Mondal, openly abusing her and threatening her with rods and sickles,” the party wrote on Twitter. “If they have the guts to do this to a female candidate, imagine what they can do to your daughters.”

In his letter to the Election Commission, O’ Brien said that the alleged assault took place at the Arandi-I booth number 263 Mahallapara. He said that one of Mondal’s security officer suffered injuries on his head and was in a critical state.

“You are called upon to apprehend the goons of BJP, ensure that no corrupt practices take place, ensure the safety of our workers/members, ensure that polls are conducted freely and fairly,” O’Brien said.

The TMC leader added that the Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who were on duty, did nothing to stop the assaulters. They “were silent spectators” of the incident, he wrote.

Later, the Trinamool Congress also tweeted a purported photograph of Mondal’s security officer sitting with a bandaged head at a hospital. There were splashes of blood on his shirt.

“The shamelessness of attacking a woman candidate like this is only possible for the BJP,” the TMC wrote, and urged the Election Commission to take urgent action in the matter.

Also read:

West Bengal elections: Poll officer sleeps at Trinamool leader’s home with EVMs, suspended

Earlier on Tuesday, Mondal had accused the BJP of meddling with the elections in several constituencies that went to the polls in the third phase. “Situation is fine at many places but [it is] not okay where we [the TMC] are strong,” she told ANI.

She also alleged that the saffron party was capturing polling booths, and using violence against TMC workers. “At booth 45, [in Arambagh] people voted for TMC but it’s going to BJP,” she said as a way of explanation. “In Arandi-II, our workers were beaten.”

Mondal added that even the security forces were complicit in the alleged crime. “They’re telling people to vote for BJP,” the TMC leader alleged.

Hours later, a clash erupted between BJP and TMC supporters in Arambagh, reported ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central forces were intimidating TMC workers and influencing “many to vote in favour of one party”.