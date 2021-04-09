The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reported Bar and Bench. Banerjee had sustained a leg injury on March 10 in Nandigram.

A bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde asked the petitioners to approach the Calcutta High Court. The petitioners withdrew their plea after the court allowed them to do so.

Advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma, appearing for the petitioners, claimed that the attack on CM Banerjee might have been staged, reported Live Law. “There is a possibility of staged thing as she has been shaking her leg after the incident.” Sharma said.

The plea was filed by three lawyers Shubham Awasthi, Akash Sharma and Sapta Rishi Mishra. The plea said that the CBI should investigate the March 10 incident as it could be categorised as an alleged attack on a constitutional functionary. The plea also said the incident could affect the confidence of voters and influence them in the wrong manner.

The petitioners said that if an investigation was not allowed, any constitutional functionary could allege an attack to gain sympathy for votes. It added that the Election Commission was targeted following the incident. The petitioners also argued that since the alleged attack, the atmosphere in the state was filled with allegations and counter-allegations.

The petitioners had also asked for enhanced punishment for poll violence as well as sought directions to establish a temporary body to deal with such violence.