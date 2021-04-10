8.17 am: Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Tollyganj seat Babul Supriyo says the biggest challenge is to remove West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress from West Bengal, reports ANI.

“Aroop Biswas [Supriyo’s TMC trival in Tollyganj] has been the right hand of all her [Banerjee] works,” says the Union minister. “So it is a challenge to change the atmosphere of terror here.”

8.14 am: Trinamool Congress writes to Election Commission accusing Bharatiya Janata Party “goons” of preventing their agents from entering several booths in Sitalkuchi, Natalbari, Tufanganj and Dinhata constituencies, reports ANI.

All four constitituencies in Cooch Behar district are polling in the fourth phase on Saturday.

7.49 am: Hours before the fourth phase of polling began in Bengal, the Election Commission warned parties from holding massive campaign rallies. This comes amid a second wave of coronavirus cases in the country, and after several rallies have been held by BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Opposition leaders.

“Instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the Commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks etc. have been flouted in disregard to the Commission’s [...] guidelines,” NDTV quoted the EC’s notice as saying. “By doing so, the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of infection.”

It added, ““The Commission, in cases of breach, will not hesitate in banning public meetings, rallies etc of the defaulting candidates/star campaigners/political leaders without any further reference.”

7.22 am: Voting begins for the fourth phase of elections in West Bengal, reports ANI.

7.21 am: The Election Commission has deployed 793 companies of Central armed security forces for 44 seats in the fourth phase of Assembly polls in West Bengal, reports The Hindu.