The Centre on Sunday banned the export of antiviral drug Remdesivir indefinitely, in view of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, ANI reported. The government said the ban will be in place till the Covid-19 situation in the country improves.

Authorities also directed all domestic manufactures of Remdesivir to display on their website the details of their stockists and distributors to facilitate better access to the drug for patients in India. Additionally, the Centre asked drugs inspectors and other officers to verify existing stocks of the drug, and take measures to curb its hoarding and black marketing.

All domestic manufactures of Remdesivir advised to display on their website, details of their stockists/distributors to facilitate access to the drug. Drugs inspectors & other officers directed to verify stocks&also take measures to curb hoarding & black marketing: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Remdesivir has been proven to be effective against the coronavirus in human trials. It has been developed by American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. South Korea, Japan and the United States have also approved the drug for emergency use. The drug is, however, not recommended for people with renal defects, pregnant and lactating women and children below the age of 12.

In India, Gujarat based-firm Zydus Cadila had signed an agreement with Gilead Sciences to produce and sell Remdesivir. The firm had launched its version of the medicine in August, at Rs 2,800 for a 100 gram vial. Apart from Zydus Cadila, Hetero Labs, Cipla, Mylan NV and Jubilant Life Sciences also produce the drug in India.