The Supreme Court will after two weeks hear a new public interest litigation related to the corruption allegations in India’s Rafale fighter jet deal, reported Live Law.

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde made the decision on Monday as a plea was filed following fresh claims that the agreement made between India and France also included a payment of €1.1 million by aviation firm Dassault to an Indian middleman.

Lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma filed the plea. In the court on Monday, Sharma said he was making a request for the listing of a new plea before Bobde’s retirement scheduled on April 23.

The petition seeks the court’s directions to quash the agreement to procure 36 fighter jets from Dassault Aviation as it was an “outcome of corruption” and was “in violation of Articles 13 [laws inconsistent with or in derogation of the fundamental rights], 21 [protection of life and personal liberty] and 253 [legislation for giving effect to international agreements] of the Constitution.

Also read:

The Political Fix: Why did India drop anti-corruption clauses in the Rafale Deal?