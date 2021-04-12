India on Monday registered 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases in yet another record increase in infections. The country’s overall tally of infections since the pandemic broke out last March rose to 1,35,27,717. The toll went up to 1,70,179 as 904 more deaths were recorded in the last day. India overtook Brazil to become the second-most affected country globally by the coronavirus. India’s tally of active cases stood at 12,01,009. The number rose by nearly a lakh from Sunday’s tally of 11.08 lakh.
Thousands of devotees, many without masks, thronged the banks of the Ganges during Kumbh Mela celebrations in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. The police said that a stampede may occur if they try to enforce physical distancing guidelines even as the coronavirus cases continue to surge.
The Subject Expert Committee of India’s drug regulator on Monday approved Sputnik-V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia, for emergency use. The decision to give the final approval to the vaccine will now be taken by the Drugs Controller General of India.
The Karnataka government ruled out imposing a lockdown even as cases in the state continue to increase, NDTV reported. Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan said: “Along with life, livelihood needs to be taken care, so the question of this [lockdown] doesn’t arise. Our chief minister also has been very clear about this.”
The Maharashtra government postponed state board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid the surge in coronavirus cases. The exams were scheduled to take place later in April.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Gujarat unit chief CR Paatil announced free distribution of 5,000 doses of the Remdesivir drug in his hometown Surat, amid a shortage of the medicine. Remdesivir, which is used to treat Covid-19 patients, can only be supplied in hospitals and by pharmacists on doctors’ prescription.
Meanwhile, the Gujarat High Court on Sunday noted that the state was heading towards a health emergency as coronavirus cases continue to rise. “The newspapers, news channels are flooded with the harrowing tales, unfortunate and unimaginable difficulties, unmanageable conditions of the infrastructure, the shortfall and the deficit of not only testing, availability of beds and ICU [Intensive Care Unit], but also supply of oxygen and the basic medicines like Remdesivir,” the court said while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation.
South Korea is planning begin the production of Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine in June, Reuters reported on Monday.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.58 crore people and killed 29,35,457, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.73 crore people have recovered from the infection.