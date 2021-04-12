The big news: Mamata Banerjee to protest against EC’s ban order, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sputnik-V vaccine got approval for emergency use in India, and the CBI summoned Anil Deshmukh for questioning in corruption case.
A look at the headlines right now:
- EC bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours: She was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct by asking voters to allegedly attack central security forces and for urging Muslims to vote against BJP.
- Sputnik-V vaccine approved for emergency use in India by expert committee, say reports: Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories had sought approval for the vaccine.
- CBI summons Anil Deshmukh for questioning on Wednesday: On March 20, former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of extorting money from bars, restaurants and hookah parlours in the city.
- India reports 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, infection tally now the second-highest globally: Maharashtra postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 amid surge in cases, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation suspended onboard meals on domestic flights shorter than two hours.
- ‘TMC has been wiped out in half the elections,’ claims Modi at election rally: The prime minister accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of instigating people against the central security forces.
- As thousands gather for Kumbh Mela, police claim stampede may occur if Covid rules are enforced: Even as India reported a record daily tally of 1,68,912 new coronavirus cases, hundreds of thousands of devotees gathered for a ritual bath by the river Ganges.
- Gauhati HC sets aside Assam tribunal order declaring a man a ‘foreigner’: Establishing lineage from people who resided or have been residing in India before March 24, 1971, is crucial to enroll in the National Register of Citizens.
- ‘Central forces should have killed 8, not 4, in Sitalkuchi,’ says BJP’s Rahul Sinha: Sinha, who is contesting polls from Habra constituency in Bengal, said the security personnel responded appropriately and warned of similar action in future.
- Nizamuddin Markaz cannot have limited devotees when no other religious place has such cap, rules Delhi HC: The Delhi Waqf Board had appealed to the High Court to ease restrictions on the premises where the Tablighi Jamaat event was held last year.
- Retail inflation in March rose to 5.52%, industrial output shrunk 3.6% in February: The contraction in industrial production came amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.