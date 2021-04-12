The Election Commission on Monday banned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, NDTV reported.

The poll panel accused her of violating the Model Code of Conduct with her comments asking people to allegedly attack central security forces and for appealing to Muslims to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Election Commission issued her notice for comments about central forces on Friday.

Another notice was issued on April 7 for “openly demanding votes on communal grounds”. The poll panel said that Banerjee has violated the Model Code of Conduct with her remarks.

The Election Commission has asked the chief minister to explain her remarks within 48 hours, failing which it will take a decision.

The poll panel highlighted the remarks by Banerjee made at a rally in Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district. “I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands; don’t divide the minority votes after listening to the devil person who had taken money from the BJP,” she had said. “He passes many communal statements and initiate clashes between the Hindu and the Muslims. He is one of the apostles of the BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM [Communist Party of India (Marxist)] and BJP is roaming around with the money given by BJP to divide the minority votes.”

Elections in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The first phase was held on March 27 and the second on April 1. The third phase of polling took place on Tuesday. The results will be announced on May 2.