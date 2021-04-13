The Mumbai Police suspended officer Riyaz Kazi on Monday, a day after he was arrested in connection with the investigation into the bomb threat outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in February, reported PTI. Kazi is an assistant police inspector and an associate of suspended official Sachin Vaze.

The National Investigation Agency has claimed that Kazi helped Vaze in acquiring fake number plates used for the vehicle that was found laden with explosives outside the Ambani residence, according to PTI. Vaze led the Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit, where Kazi was earlier posted, till he was taken into custody on March 13. The Mumbai Police suspended Vaze on March 15 after the NIA arrested him.

Kazi has also been accused of helping Vaze get rid of evidence linking him to the case, reported The Indian Express. He was transferred from the Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit in March, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Monday’s suspension order, which came from Additional Commissioner of Police (arms unit) Virendra Mishra, said that Kazi cannot take on any private work and also warned that action will be taken against him if the order was flouted. He was asked to appear before the local arms unit every Friday.

The bomb threat case

The case pertains to the 20 gelatin sticks, which were recovered from a black Scorpio, found less than two kilometres from Ambani’s multi-storey Mumbai residence, Antilia, on February 25. On March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the reported owner of the vehicle, was found dead in a creek in Mumbai.

On March 13, the NIA, after taking over the case from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrested Vaze for his alleged links with Hiren.

The central agency is reportedly also in possession of some CCTV footage, which shows Kazi entering a number plates shop in Vikhroli area in Mumbai, and having a conversation with the outlet’s owner. He was also reportedly seen taking away a digital video recorder and a computer from the shop.