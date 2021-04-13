The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea of an Indian lawyer seeking action against United Kingdom’s Prince Harry for not keeping the promise to marry her, reported Live Law on Tuesday. The plea sought directions to the United Kingdom Police Cell to take action against Harry and asked for an arrest warrant to be issued against him so that there was no further delay in their wedding.

The petitioner produced emails to support her claim. During the hearing, the court asked the lawyer if she had ever travelled to the United Kingdom. To this, the woman said she had not visited the country but had virtual conversations with the person who had promised to marry her.

“There is every possibility that so-called Prince Harry may be sitting in a cyber cafe of a village in Punjab, looking for greener pastures for himself,” Justice Arvind Singh Sangwan said, according to Bar and Bench. “I find that this petition is nothing but just a day-dreamer’s fantasy about marrying Prince Harry. This petition, though very poorly drafted, both grammatically and lacking the knowledge of pleadings, speaks about some emails between the petitioner and Prince Harry, in which the person, sending the email, has stated the promise to marry soon.”

The High Court also observed that thorough scrutiny of the conversations showed the emails were not original copies as some parts had been deleted. It said that the emails provided as evidence were unreliable since fake IDs were common on social media sites.

“In view of the above, this court finds no ground to entertain this petition and can only show its sympathy for the petitioner that she has believed such fake conversation to be true,” the High Court said, reported Bar and Bench.