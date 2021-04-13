Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a slew of fresh restrictions in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases, ANI reported. The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday for 15 days.

There will be a ban on gatherings of more than four people across the state and only essential services will be allowed to operate. Restaurants can only offer take-aways and home delivery.

Thackeray described the new order as “janata curfew” or self-imposed people’s curfew, instead of a lockdown.

The Maharashtra chief minister also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy the Indian Air Force to deliver oxygen tanks to Maharashtra amid a surge in coronavirus cases, NDTV reported.

Thackeray said, during a televised address, that Maharashtra registered more than 60,000 cases in the last day. The chief minister added that the second wave of the coronavirus had put a lot of pressure on the state’s health infrastructure.

“There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased,” he said, according to ANI.

Maharashtra had reported 51,751 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall count since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 34,58,996. The state’s toll rose to 58,245 as 258 more deaths were recorded in the last day. On Sunday the state had recorded over 63,000 coronavirus cases in its biggest-ever one-day jump.

Restrictions in Maharashtra

No one is allowed to move in public place without valid reasons. All establishments, public places, activities, services shall remain closed, except essential services.

List of essential services that are allowed:

Hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, vaccinations, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, other medical and health services including supporting manufacturing and distribution units along with the dealers transport and supply chain. Manufacturing and distribution of vaccines, sanitisers, masks, medical equipment, their ancillaries, raw material units and support services.

Veterinary services, animal care shelters and pet food shops.

Groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectionaries.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Public transport: airplanes, trains, taxis, autos and public buses.

Transport of goods.

Agricultural activities.

Media houses.

Water supply services.

Export and import of all goods.

Petrol pumps.

Postal services.

All offices of SEBI-recognised market infrastructure institutions such as Stock Exchanges, depositiories, etc and other intermediaries registered with SEBI.

Electricity and gas supply.

Ports and related activities.

Raw material manufacturing units.

Reserve Bank of India and services designated by RBI as essential.

What’s not allowed