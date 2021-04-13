Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday announced a slew of fresh restrictions in the state amid a surge in coronavirus cases, ANI reported. The new curbs will come into effect from 8 pm on Wednesday for 15 days.

“We are imposing strict restrictions which will come into effect from 8 pm tomorrow [Wednesday],” he said. “Section 144 to be imposed in the entire state. I will not term this as lockdown.”

Thackeray also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deploy the Indian Air Force to deliver oxygen tanks to Maharashtra amid a surge in coronavirus cases, NDTV reported.

Thackeray said, during a televised address, that Maharashtra registered more than 60,000 cases in the last day. The chief minister added that the second wave of the coronavirus had put a lot of pressure on the state’s health infrastructure.

“There is a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and the demand for Remdesivir has also increased,” he said, according to ANI.

Maharashtra had reported 51,751 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking its overall count since the beginning of the pandemic last year to 34,58,996. The state’s toll rose to 58,245 as 258 more deaths were recorded in the last day. On Sunday the state had recorded over 63,000 coronavirus cases in its biggest-ever one-day jump.

Thackeray on Saturday had indicated that a lockdown might be imposed in the state as coronavirus continued to rise. Maharashtra is the top contributor to the surge in cases in India.