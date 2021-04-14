Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kaushal Kishore on Tuesday appealed to the Election Commission to postpone the panchayat polls by a month in view of the coronavirus situation.

“It is my appeal to the Election Commission that the Covid-19 [situation] in Lucknow is out of control,” he said in a tweet. “Thousands of families in Lucknow are devastated because of the coronavirus, corpses are piled up at shamshan ghats [cremation grounds]. Elections are not necessary but saving the lives of people is important.”

Panchayat polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in four phases from Thursday. Votes will be counted on May 2. Lucknow will go to polls on April 19.

Lucknow is badly-affected by the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh capital registered 5,382 Covid-19 cases, the highest among all cities in the state, reported Mint. The total Covid-19 infection count in Lucknow climbed to 27,385 from 3,912 on April 1 – a jump of about 670%, according to ThePrint.

The city also reported 18 Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday. However, Lucknow’s Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi told ThePrint that 69 bodies of coronavirus victims were brought to the crematoriums causing a long queue due to staff shortage.

Explaining the shortage of staff, Dwivedi said that while most of them were visiting the Kumbh Mela, others were afraid of contracting the infection.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, who visited the hospitals in the city, had also told doctors to increase the number of intensive care units, isolate people and do “whatever is possible as you people are experts” as people were dying on the roads.

Queue for RT-PCT test at Civil Hospital in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/WeOJfT2vtW — Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) April 14, 2021

Dwivedi, however, said that the staff crunch was under control. “We have now employed 100 people who work in two shifts, day and night,” he told ThePrint. “We had already prepared 50 funeral pyres; the staff prepares them at night so there is no queue the next day. There have been no queues waiting Monday.”

Amid the surge in cases, Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak had written a letter to the state’s principal secretary (health) on Tuesday about the non-availability of ambulances, Covid-19 beds and testing kits. He had also criticised officials for their laxity in handling the Covid-19 situation.

“I request you to increase the number of Covid-19 beds, and like earlier, random tests should be started and RT-PCR reports should be made available 24 hours,” he said in his letter. “Remdesivir injections [anti-viral drug] should be made available.” He also warned that a lockdown may need to be imposed if authorities do not pay attention to the situation.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a night curfew in districts that are reporting a surge in coronavirus cases and the closure of all schools in the state. The new restrictions, which were decided at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath, will be in place till April 30.