The big news: Mamata Banerjee urges EC to club remaining phases of polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Delhi government announced weekend curfew amid rising Covid cases, and BJP’s Dilip Ghosh has been barred from campaigning for 24 hours.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Club remaining four phases amid rise in coronavirus cases, Mamata Banerjee tells EC: TMC leader Mahua Moitra said the EC’s decision to conduct the election in eight phases was ‘criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter’.
- Delhi announces weekend curfew. Here is a list of what is not allowed: Meanwhile, UP extended night curfew hours in Noida, Lucknow, postponed board exams.
- EC bars Dilip Ghosh from campaigning for 24 hours for his remarks on Sitalkuchi firing: The state BJP chief has been banned from campaigning from 7 pm on Thursday till 7 pm on April 16.
- SC orders CBI probe into wrongful arrest of former scientist Nambi Narayanan: The court directed that a report filed by a three-member committee chaired by former Supreme Court judge, Justice DK Jain, be forwarded to the CBI.
- Fifty devotees may offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan, rules Delhi HC: The High Court said that since other religious places were open, the mosque could not remain shut.
- NEET postgraduate exam postponed amid rise in Covid cases: The exam was scheduled for Sunday and nearly 1.7 lakh aspirants were going to appear for it.
- Over 170 world leaders, India urge US to back vaccine rights waiver: India and South Africa had in October moved the proposal to suspend intellectual property right rules of vaccines at the World Trade Organization.
- Wholesale inflation rose to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March: The fuel and power segment witnessed a sharp rise of 10.25% in March.
- Umar Khalid granted bail in Khajuri Khas case: However, he will remain in prison due to the charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to the Delhi violence.
- Karnataka asks devotees coming from Kumbh Mela in Haridwar to isolate themselves, get tested for Covid: Basic Covid-19 related protocols such as wearing masks, thermal screening, and checking negative test reports have been ignored at the gathering.