The Uttar Pradesh police arrested eight people on Thursday after two ballot boxes were stolen in Agra Rural constituency during the panchayat elections, PTI reported.

Superintendent of Police (East) Ashok Venkat said the incident took place in Rihawali village following a clash between supporters of the candidates contesting for the village head post. Venkat said that four people were injured and admitted to SN Medical College and Hospital.

“We will request for re-polling at the booth and action against the guilty will be taken,” said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu Narayan Singh.

The Uttar Pradesh panchayat elections began on Thursday with 18 districts going to polls in the first phase. Ballot papers are being used for casting votes in the four-phased elections. More than 3.33 lakh candidates were in the fray in over 2.21 lakh seats in the first phase for the posts of zila panchayat members, block panchayat members, village panchayat heads and wards.

The remaining phases of polling will take place on April 19, April 26 and April 29. Results will be announced on May 2.