India on Friday reported 2,17,353 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,42,91,917. The country is hit by a massive second wave of infections and this is the highest figure recorded so far since the pandemic began in January 2020. India’s toll rose to 1,74,308 with 1,185 deaths, the highest since September 19.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the government’s strategy to fight the pandemic consisted of imposing a “Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord”. His reference was to Delhi Sultanate ruler Muhammad bin Tughlaq, whose decisions were known to be arbitrary.
Uttar Pradesh announced a Sunday lockdown amid the surge in coronavirus cases. Essential services are exempted from the restrictions. Those who don’t wear a mask will be fined Rs 1,000.
The Centre allowed Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Haffkine Biopharma Corporation to manufacture Covaxin. The decision was taken following Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s request to the Centre to allow the transfer of technology for the vaccine from Bharat Biotech to Haffkine.
The Gujarat High Court pulled up the state government for the worsening coronavirus situation and said that the official count of coronavirus cases did not match the actual number of infections.
India will import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen as the demand has risen exponentially due to the surge in daily coronavirus cases.
Australia will consider reopening its international borders in a staggered way, Reuters reported. It will first allow fully-vaccinated residents to travel abroad.
American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has said that the recipients of its coronavirus vaccine will likely need a third dose within six to 12 months of receiving the first two injections.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 13.88 crore people and killed 29,84,237 since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 7.81 crore people have recovered from the infection.