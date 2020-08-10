Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was on Monday discharged from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus, the state government said, according to PTI. The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on August 2.

“After recovering from Covid-19 completely, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital,” a state government statement said.

Yediyurappa is among five Karnataka ministers who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. The others are Health Minister B Sriramulu, Forest Minister Anand Singh, Tourism Minister CT Ravi and Agriculture Minister BC Patil. Congress leader Siddaramaiah has also tested positive.

Union ministers Amit Shah and Arjun Ram Meghwal have also tested positive. Earlier on Monday, former President Pranab Mukherjee said he was found to be infected after visiting the hospital for a different reason.

India on Monday registered 62,064 new cases, taking the overall tally to 22,15,074. The toll for the first time rose by 1,007 to 44,386.