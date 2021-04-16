Delhi and Maharashtra on Friday recorded their biggest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020. The Capital registered 19,486 new cases, taking its tally to 8,03,623, while Maharashtra’s count rose to 37,03,584 lakh with 63,729 infections.

In Maharashtra, the toll from the disease climbed to 59,551 after 398 new deaths were reported in 24 hours. Also, 45,335 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,04,391. The number of active cases, on the other hand, increased to 6,38,034.

The state’s capital, Mumbai, recorded 8,839 new cases and 53 fatalities, taking the tally to 5,61,998 and the toll to 12,242. The Mumbai division, which includes Mumbai city and its satellite towns, recorded 17,635 cases and 73 deaths, taking the count of cases to 11,68,411, and the fatalities to 21,489, according to PTI.

Maharashtra reports 63,729 new #COVID19 cases, 45,335 discharges and 398 deaths



Total cases: 37,03,584

Total recoveries: 30,04,391

Death toll: 59,551

Active cases: 6,38,034 pic.twitter.com/bsVVdH70y1 — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2021

The Nashik division reported 9,286 cases, including 2,459 in Nashik city and 2,159 infections in Ahmednagar district. Out of 73 new deaths in the division, 25 were from Ahmednagar and 20 were reported in Nashik district.

The Pune division saw 13,891 more residents testing positive, including 5,437 in the city alone. Out of 65 deaths in this division, Pune city reported 36 deaths and 12 fatalities were recorded in Satara. As many as 2,106 new cases emerged in the Kolhapur division, 3,095 of them were reported in the Aurangabad division. The Latur division reported 4,893 new cases and the Akola division recorded 2,264 infections, he said.

The Nagpur division registered 10,559 cases, including 4,190 in Nagpur city, while Bhandara district recorded 1,384 new infections.

A high number of deaths were also reported from some of parts of Maharashtra – Nanded district (20), Nagpur city (19), Latur district (17), Osmanabad district (12), Nanded city (11) and Buldhana (12) .

Maharashtra has been the country’s worst-hit state due to the coronavirus, accounting for about a quarter of India’s 1.42 crore cases. The state began a curfew at midnight on Wednesday for 15 days.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday warned that if the residents of the state do not not adhere to the restrictions imposed under the curfew, then the state government “may have to impose a lockdown like last year”, ANI reported.

Delhi

The Capital on Friday reported 141 deaths, which was its biggest one-day rise in fatalities since the pandemic began in January last year, according to NDTV. The city’s active cases rose to 61,000. The recovery rate dropped to 90.94%, while the positivity rate jumped to 19.69%.

As many as 12,649 Covid patients were discharged in 24 hours. Nearly 99,000 coronavirus tests were conducted in the city during the period.

Earlier this week, Delhi surpassed Mumbai to become the worst-affected city in the country. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a weekend curfew in the city to break the transmission chain of Covid-19. This will be in effect from 10 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.