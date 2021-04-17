Bengal elections: Voting begins in 45 seats of six districts in fifth phase
On Friday, the Election Commission said that rallies and meetings will not be allowed between 7 pm and 10 am for the rest of the voting rounds.
West Bengal went to the fifth phase of voting in the Assembly elections on Saturday as voters in 45 seats of six districts cast their polls. The fifth phase was the largest one in terms of number of seats going to polls.
A total of 5,319 candidates are in fray, including state ministers Bratya Basu and Gautam Deb. Among Bharatiya Janata Party candidates, Jagannath Sarkar, one of the five MPs fielded by the party, is up in the contention.
On Friday evening, the Election Commission ordered a 72-hour "silence period", instead of the usual 48 hours, for the remaining rounds of voting. The poll body also said that, in view of the coronavirus situation, election rallies and meetings will not be allowed between 7 pm and 10 am.
Live updates
8.31 am: TMC leader Madan Mitra votes in Kamarhati.
8.15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers.
7.17 am: On Friday evening, the Election Commission ordered fresh guidelines in view of the escalating coronavirus crisis.
7.13 am: Voters line up at Kamarhati constituency for the fifth phase of voting.
7.11 am: Voting begins in 45 seats of West Bengal in the fifth phase of Assembly elections, reports ANI.