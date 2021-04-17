Twitter users around the world on Saturday were unable to access the social media platform on Friday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.

Around 948 users, in real time, reported issues with the social media platform on Downdetector.com at 7.30 pm on Friday. Users complained they were unable to refresh, load and search tweets. Others said they were facing login errors.

Sixty-eight per cent of the users were facing problems with the Twitter website, while 19% of them reported errors with the Android app of the microblogging website.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 6:25 AM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagPRpH RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) April 17, 2021

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

This is the second time in the last 24 hours that the platform faced troubles. Around 40,000 users reported problems with Twitter on Friday night, following which the company said it was fixing the problem, Reuters reported.