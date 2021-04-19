The Hong Kong government on Sunday banned flights from India after some passengers in two Vistara planes tested positive for the coronavirus, reported NDTV. The ban will come into effect on Tuesday and stay till May 3.

The government also placed similar restrictions on flights from Pakistan and the Philippines. The three countries were placed under the category of “extremely high-risk Group A” to stop passengers who have stayed there from boarding for Hong Kong, a government release said.

The decision came after 50 passengers of two Vistara flights tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival this month, reported PTI. All passengers coming to Hong Kong need to carry a negative RT-PCR report with them from a test done 72 hours prior to the journey, according to the rules in the country.

Earlier on Sunday, the Hong Kong government had suspended all Vistara flights on the Mumbai-Hong Kong route till May 2. This was done after three passengers on Vistara’s Mumbai-Hong Kong flight tested positive on arrival on the day.

Till Sunday, a total of 47 passengers who were on Vistara’s Delhi-Hong Kong flight on April 4 tested positive for Covid-19. Hong Kong had earlier banned Vistara’s flights from Delhi from April 6 to April 19.

On the development, Vistara said that it follows all prescribed guidelines. “Vistara ensures strict compliance with all guidelines issued by the Indian as well as the destination countries’ authorities for all flights, including all charter flights to and from Hong Kong,” a Vistara spokesperson said. “We will continue to be guided by any new requirements that may be introduced.”

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to take its tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll rose to 1,78,769. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fifth consecutive day.