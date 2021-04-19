India on Monday recorded 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, an unprecedented figure since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to take its tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll rose to 1,78,769.

The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the fifth consecutive day.

India’s count of active cases stood at 19,29,329, while the number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821. More than 12.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

Amid the surge in cases, India is grappling with a medical oxygen shortage. On Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal advised states to keep the demand of oxygen under control.

“If cases continue to rise unlimitedly, then it will pose a major challenge for the healthcare infrastructure of the country,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. “We are with the state governments but they need to manage the demand and take concrete steps to contain Covid spread.”

Meanwhile, the Centre said the production of medical-grade oxygen was being doubled. The government also decided to prohibit supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, in order to divert the stock for medical use.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14 crore people and killed over 30 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 8 crore crore people have recovered from the infection.

State updates

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered their highest single-day rise in cases. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the Capital’s quota of oxygen had been diverted to other states by the Centre, at a time when the city required an increase supply. The Bihar government ordered a night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am amid the surge in cases. Other governments including Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan have imposed similar restrictions.

Global news