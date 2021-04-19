Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, ANI reported. The 88-year-old Congress leader has been admitted to the trauma centre of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, an official from the hospital told the news agency.

Singh took a test for the coronavirus after suffering from fever, according to NDTV.

On Sunday, Singh had told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that ramping up India’s vaccination programme was essential to tackle the coronavirus crisis and offered several suggestions. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, however, dismissed the suggestions and said that Singh’s own party, the Congress, should first follow his advice.

Daily coronavirus cases in India rose by a record 2,73,810 on Monday. The country now has 1,50,61,919 total cases since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, second only to the United States. Deaths rose by 1,619 to 178,769.

Delhi will be under a six-day lockdown from Monday night, while several other states have already announced similar restrictions.