Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh moves SC against Allahabad High Court’s lockdown order
The United States on Monday advised its citizens to avoid travelling to India citing a “very high level of Covid-19” in the country. The United Kingdom too, has put India on its travel “red list”.
India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.
The Centre announced that everyone above 18 years of age can be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the third phase of India’s inoculation programme, starting from May 1.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.18 crore people and killed over 30.27 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.11 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
11.37 am: The Uttar Pradesh government moves Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order to impose lockdown in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, reports ANI. The government has challenged the order on the ground that the High Court did not have the domain to issue such kind of directions.
11.32 am: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar says that Bengaluru has emerged as an epicentre of coronavirus cases in the state and there was a need to work on a war footing, reports PTI. He adds that a discussion will be held on Bengaluru and seven other districts, which have been designated as sensitive zones in view of the alarming rise in coronavirus cases.
11.29 am: BKC vaccination centre in Mumbai runs out of Covishield vaccines, reports ANI. “We had 350-400 Covishield doses, we’ve administered it,” says Rajesh Dere, Dean of BKC jumbo vaccination centre. “We’re awaiting more doses. Around 2,000 Covaxin doses are available for second dose, that is being administered.”
Dere says that they have received news about getting more doses by evening. “If that happens, we will begin vaccination tomorrow,” he adds. “We realised last night about the shortage of Covishield doses.”
11.18 am: Uttar Pradesh minister Sidharth N Singh says that following the lockdown in Delhi, ripple effects were seen on its borders with Ghaziabad and Noida as migrant workers were left to fend for themselves, reports ANI. He says UP Chief Minister Adityanath facilitated buses to help about 70,000-1 lakh workers reach their native places.
10.37 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research says 26,94,14,035 samples have been tested across the country for the coronavirus up till Monday, including 15,19,486 samples tested on April 19.
10.34 am: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says pilgrims returning from the Haridwar Kumbh mela and the farmers protesting at the state borders with Delhi will be tested for coronavirus, reports PTI. He adds the state is not imposing any lockdown.
10.31 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ruled out any possibility of a lockdown or night curfew in the state but announced that all schools will be shut for two months, reports The Indian Express. Meanwhile, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that there was “no scientific evidence that indicates a lockdown will definitely break the chain [of transmission]”.
10.29 am: The Uttar Pradesh government claims there is no scarcity of antiviral drug remdesivir injections in the state, reports The Indian Express. It adds that 25,000 vials of the antiviral drug would reach the state by Tuesday evening.
10.27 am: Mumbai has about 87,000 active coronavirus cases, of which over 90% are concentrated in high rise buildings while slums account for just 10%, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, reports The Indian Express.
10.24 am: A night curfew will be imposed in Kerala for two weeks, starting Tuesday, reports Mint. The curfew will come into effect at 9 pm and remain in effect till 5 am. Essential services, goods transportation and public transportation are exempted from the curfew.
10.21 am: The Central Railway said that the first “oxygen express” carrying seven empty tankers left from near Mumbai on Monday for Visakhapatnam, where they will be loaded with liquid oxygen for transportation to Maharashtra, reports PTI.
10.19 am: A senior member of the Technical Advisory Committee in Karnataka said the state government was warned about the second coronavirus wave, reports the Hindustan Times. “We missed the timing and the quantum is higher than expected,” said Dr Girighara Babu, an epidemiologist at the Public Health Foundation of India and member of the committee. “Governments had all the time to review and prepare.”
10.15 am: Indian Certificate of Secondary Education cancels board exams for Class 10 in view of the “worsening situation” of the coronavirus pandemic, days after making the exam optional, reports NDTV.
10.13 am: The Kerala government and temple authorities agree to allow the celebration of Thrissur Pooram, the largest festival of the state at Vadakkunnathan temple in Thrissur, on April 23, reports the Hindustan Times. However, the celebration will take place with tight restrictions and without any spectators.
10.09 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar defends the decision to export vaccines and urges the domestic industrial sector to innovate so that they can meet the challenges of the second coronavirus wave, reports The Hindu. Jaishankar says “irresponsible people” are likely to criticise the exports.
10.08 am: The Centre has announced guidelines for its employees, including staggered office hours and 50% attendance of officers of the level of under secretary and below, in view of a surge in coronavirus cases, reports PTI.
9.36 am: India records 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rises to 1,80,530. The country has recorded over 2 lakh infections for the sixth consecutive day.
India’s count of active cases stands at 20,31,977, while the number of recoveries recorded since the beginning of the outbreak reaches 1,31,08,582.
8.41 am: District authority in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore says no permission will be given for weddings till April 30, ANI reports.
“People are requested to postpone their weddings and stay home till April 30,” says Indore DM Manish Singh. “This will help us reduce numbers as hospitals’ capacity is full now.”
8.38 am: Migrant workers leave national Capital Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal imposed a six-day curfew in the city, starting from Monday night, reports ANI.
“Amid a surge in Covid cases [in India], travellers should avoid all travel to India,” the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a statement. “Even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting & spreading variants and should avoid all travel to India. If you must travel to India, get fully vaccinated before travel.”
A look at developments from Monday:
- India reported 2,73,810 new coronavirus cases, another highest single-day rise since pandemic broke out in January 2020, taking the country’s tally to 1,50,61,919. With 1,619 deaths, the toll jumped to 1,78,769.
- The Allahabad High Court imposed a lockdown in five Uttar Pradesh cities of Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur till April 26, but the state government refused to follow the order.
- The United Kingdom added India to its travel “red-list” amid concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus.