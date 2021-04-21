Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced that it will provide free coronavirus vaccines to all adults above 18 from May 1. The Assam government also said the vaccination of those between 18 to 45 years of age will be free.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said that younger people were more vulnerable in the second wave of the coronavirus, The Indian Express reported. “It was essential to provide them protection as people under 45 years of age have to stay outdoors in order to take care of their parents or children,” he added.

Adityanath urged people not to stop wearing masks and follow physical distancing rules. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and scientists for making two vaccines available to Indians.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday registered 29,754 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 9,09,405. The state’s toll rose by 163 to 10,519.

Meanwhile, Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government had ordered one crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

Assam registered 1,651 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The government enforced new curbs under which all shops and restaurants will be closed by 6 pm.

On Tuesday morning, India recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530.

Amid the surge in cases, the Centre on Monday announced that everyone above 18 years of age can get vaccinated from May 1. Only those over 45 and frontline workers were being vaccinated against the disease so far.

In the third phase of the immunisation programme, vaccine manufacturers will have to supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Centre. They will be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to state governments and in the open market, the Centre said.

The Centre had also liberalised and deregulated vaccine prices, which means the cost of getting inoculated will vary in each state. Unless the states subsidise the shots, the doses are also likely to get very expensive, a decision that has drawn criticism from some experts and Opposition party, the Congress.

