Coronavirus: Karnataka imposes night and weekend curfew. See new guidelines
The night curfew will be imposed from Wednesday 9 pm to 6 am, while the weekend restrictions start from Friday night.
The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew across the state to contain the surge in coronavirus cases, PTI reported. The new restrictions, which also includes curbs on businesses, will be in place till May 4.
The night curfew will be imposed between 9 pm to 6 am starting Wednesday, while the weekend curfew will be in effect between 9 pm on Friday till 6 am on Monday.
Karnataka Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar told reporters that the restrictions were recommended by the state’s Technical Advisory Committee on coronavirus. “This is the mid way instead of complete lockdown,” Kumar said, urging residents to stay indoors.
The restrictions were announced as the state on Tuesday reported its biggest single-day increase of 21,794 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. Karnataka has had 11.98 lakh total infections so far and the toll stood at 13,646.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, attended a virtual all-party meeting chaired by Governor Vajubahai Vala.
Here are the other guidelines:
- Schools,colleges, educational/training and coaching institutions, will remain closed. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and be encouraged.
- All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums. yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed till May 4.
- Restaurants and eateries are permitted to operate and only take home (parcels) would be allowed.
- Retail businesses dealing with food, groceries, fruits, vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, and animal fodder will be allowed to function.
- All religious places and places of worship shall be closed to the public. However, all personnel engaged in the service of the place of worship shall continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving any visitors.
- While marriages are permitted strictly adhering to coronavirus-appropriate behavior with a maximum of 50 people, cremation or funerals will be allowed with a maximum of 20.
- All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted, as also works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation.
- Standalone liquor shops, bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only.
- Barber shops, salons, beauty parlours can operate strictly adhering to the rules.
- There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.