The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced that its coronavirus vaccine Covishield will be sold at Rs 400 a shot to state governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals.

“Considering the global vaccine prices, we are ensuring that our vaccines are affordable in comparison to any other vaccines in the world,” Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive officer of the Serum Institute, said in a statement.

Amid a massive surge in infections, the government has allowed vaccination of all persons above the age of 18 from May 1. Under the third phase of the inoculation drive, vaccine manufacturers can sell half their vaccines to state governments and the private hospitals. The Centre said it will provide vaccines free of cost for only the first 30 crore vulnerable persons. After that, vaccines will not be subsidised as they are being at present.

The Centre had asked manufacturers to declare prices for 50% supply that would be available to state governments and in the open market before May 1. Bharat Biotech is yet to announce the price for Covaxin.