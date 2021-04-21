Eleven people died on Wednesday after oxygen leaked from a tanker outside a hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik city, ANI reported.

The incident took place at Zakir Hussain Hospital and oxygen supply was halted for around 30 minutes, according to NDTV.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingane said. “As per preliminary info, we’ve learnt that 11 people died. We’re trying to get a detailed report. We’ve ordered an inquiry as well. Those who are responsible will not be spared.”

Around 31 of 80 patients who needed oxygen have been shifted from the Zakir Hussain Hospital to other facilities.