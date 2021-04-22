Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury’s son died due to the coronavirus on Thursday morning.

Ashish Yechury, 35, had been admitted to the Holy Family hospital in Delhi two weeks ago but was later moved to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, The News Minute reported. He worked with a newspaper in Delhi.

“I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him – doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” the CPI(M) leader said, while announcing the death.

Several political leaders took to Twitter to offer their condolences to the CPI(M) leader. “Devastated by the news,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said. “There is no greater loss for a parent to endure. May you find the strength to bear the inexpressible grief of your loss. My heart goes out to you at this painful time.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “Deepest condolences Sitaram ji. God bless his soul.”

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin also expressed his grief over the death. “Deeply saddened and pained to hear about the loss of Ashish Yechury,” he said. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Comrade Sitaram Yechury, his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also offered condolences to Yechury and his family.

India is in the grip of a ferocious second wave of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the country reported a record-breaking 3,14,835 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,59,30,965 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. For the first time, 2,104 deaths were recorded in the country. India’s toll rose to 1,84,657.

This is the eight consecutive day when the country has recorded over 2 lakh coronavirus cases. As many as 1,34,54,880 patients have recovered from the disease so far. Amid the surge in cases, several states are reporting crippling shortages of oxygen and other equipment.