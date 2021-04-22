The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to ensure that oxygen supplies and its transportation remained undisrupted and asked the government to provide adequate security to the transporting vehicles and create special corridors, reported Bar and Bench.

“We make it clear that non-compliance of orders would be viewed seriously as it would result in grave loss of life,” the court said. “Non-compliance would also invite criminal action.”

The court was hearing a plea from Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area. The hospital moved the High Court seeking urgent supply of oxygen to critical coronavirus patients. During the hearing, Delhi government advocate Rahul Mehra told a bench of Justices Sanghi and Rekha Palli about alleged attempts made by the Haryana government to stop the supply of oxygen to the Capital.

After the Max Hospitals, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital is the second facility to move the High Court for assistance. “Delhi right now is starved of oxygen,” Mehra told the judges. “Shanti Mukund and Saroj Hospital have no oxygen left. They are using oxygen cylinder. We are unable to contact [oxygen firm] Inox.”

The hospital, in its plea, said that it only had 60 minutes of oxygen left at 10 am on Thursday. It had managed to get some supplies that may last for another few hours since the morning but raised concerns that the oxygen may run out by Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Centre on Thursday accused the Delhi government of sensationalising the shortage of oxygen in the city’s hospitals. “This is not an occasion to sensationalise,” the Centre’s counsel said, according to NDTV. “The Delhi government could have given us this list of hospitals which have sent SOS for oxygen.

However, the court rapped the central government and said that it may have allocated the oxygen to the Capital but the local administration has been “obstructing the movement of the oxygen”. “What is the purpose of allocation if the transportation is not allowed,” the court asked.

On the contempt notice to oxygen firm Inox, the High Court said that the company should not worry about it as it only sought the firm’s cooperation and did not want the authorities to go to prison.

On benefits to labourers, the High Court said that if any construction worker tests positive for Covid-19 then they should be provided medical assistance. “We direct Board fee to implement this direction forthwith,” the court said, according to Bar and Bench. “We hope and expect that Board will not involve any complicated mechanism.”

Several states have flagged a shortage of oxygen supplies amid a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. The Centre on Thursday ordered that no restrictions should be imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states as hospitals across the country are scrambling to shore up supplies during the second wave of the pandemic.

The home ministry’s order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, which states that no restrictions can be imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said it was “shocked and dismayed” to see that the Centre does not seem to be mindful of the “extremely urgent” need of medical oxygen in the country to treat Covid-19 patients as a second wave of the pandemic overstretched India’s healthcare system. “Human lives are not that important for the State [Union government] it means,” the court said.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court had said that it was the Centre’s responsibility to protect the right to life of citizens who are seriously ill and require oxygen and to supply the same “by whatever means it is required”.

India’s healthcare infrastructure is reeling under the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as thousands of new coronavirus cases emerge every day. This has led to a chronic shortage of oxygen supplies, beds and timely medical care.

On Thursday morning, the country reported a record-breaking 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,59,30,965 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is also the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far. With 2,104 deaths, the toll rose to 1,84,657.

