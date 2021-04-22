The Centre on Thursday ordered that no restrictions should be imposed on movement of medical oxygen between states as hospitals across the country are scrambling to shore up supplies during the second wave of the pandemic, Bar and Bench reported.

“No restrictions shall be imposed on oxygen manufacturers and suppliers to limit the oxygen supplies only to hospitals of the state or Union Territory in which they are located,” the government order said. “Supply of oxygen for industrial purposes, except those exempted by the government, is prohibited with effect from 22nd April, 2021, and till further orders.”

The home ministry’s order was issued under the Disaster Management Act, which states that no restrictions can be imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods.

(Home Ministry Notification on Medical Oxygen)



No restrictions shall be imposed on the movement of Medical Oxygen between States and Transport authorities shall be instructed for free interstate movement of oxygen carrying vehicles #OxygenShortage #MedicalOxygen #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/7iWE1SB7AM — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 22, 2021

India’s healthcare infrastructure is bursting at the seams as the country reports thousands of new coronavirus cases every day. This has led to a chronic shortage of oxygen supplies, beds and timely medical care.

On Thursday, Saroj Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi’s Rohini area moved the High Court seeking urgent supply of oxygen to critical coronavirus patients. During the hearing, Delhi government advocate Rahul Mehra told a bench of Justices Sanghi and Rekha Palli about alleged attempts made by Haryana government to stop supply of oxygen to Delhi.

After the Max Hospitals, Saroj Super Speciality Hospital is the second facility to move court for assistance. “Delhi right now is starved of oxygen,” Mehra told the judges. “Shanti Mukund and Saroj Hospital have no oxygen left. They are using oxygen cylinder. We are unable to contact Inox at all.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also pointed out that the city requires a daily supply of 700 tonnes of oxygen as per the government estimates. He said oxygen is not manufactured in the city, leading to logistical problems of transfer.

“Some plants are in West Bengal, Odisha etc,” the Delhi government counsel said, according to NDTV. “Since morning we are getting calls from hospitals for oxygen. Two units are in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. In Haryana, officials have taken over the plant.”

The Haryana government on Wednesday accused authorities in Delhi of stealing its share of oxygen supplies amid shortages.

India recorded the world’s highest daily tally of 3,14,835 coronavirus infections on Thursday. The country now has 1,59,30,965 cases and the toll rose to 1,84,657 with a record 2,104 deaths.