Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a two-week lockdown in the state from 9 pm on Tuesday, The News Minute reported. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting after consulting the state’s expert committee, Yediyurappa said. The Cabinet also decided to provide coronavirus vaccines free of cost at government hospitals for those between 18 to 45 years of age.

The decision came a day after Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday in the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of pandemic in January last year. The count rose by more than 5,000, as compared to the 29,438 cases on Saturday.

The government used the term “close down” for the restrictions. However, on being asked why it was not called a lockdown, Yediurappa told reporters, “You can interpret it however you want. We have clearly stated what measures we want to bring into effect.”

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the measures imposed were important and not the term by which it was addressed, PTI reported. Yediyurappa added that the restrictions will be continued if the surge in coronavirus cases is not brought under control.

The chief minister assured that there will be no more shortages of oxygen in the state as the Centre has decided to increase supply of the gas from 300 metric tonnes to 800 metric tonnes, The News Minute reported. He also said that the central government has increased Karnataka’s allocation of remdesivir injections, used to treat critical coronavirus patients, from 50,000 vials to 1,22,000.

List of what is allowed and what is barred in lockdown:

Essential services will be allowed and shops selling such commodities will remain open from 6 am to 10 am.

Agriculture, construction and manufacturing sector (except garment industry) will be allowed to function.

Inter-state transport of goods will be allowed.

Takeaway from restaurants and home delivery of alcohol is allowed.

Banking services will also be permitted to function.

Public transportation, including Road Transport Corporation buses and Bangalore Metro services, will not function.

All elections have been postponed for six months.

A list of detailed guidelines is expected to be released soon by the chief secretary.

Last week, the Karnataka government had imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew across the state to contain the surge in coronavirus cases.