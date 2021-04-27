The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Vedanta’s Sterlite copper unit plant in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu to run an oxygen plant, NDTV reported. The court held that the decision was necessary as the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation was a “natural calamity”.

The verdict came a day after the Tamil Nadu government allowed the plant’s reopening for four months. Last week, the Supreme Court had suggested that the Tamil Nadu government take over the plant as oxygen is essential for the survival of critical coronavirus patients. The court made the observation while hearing a plea by Vedanta on the grounds that it would produce oxygen and give it free of cost to treat patients.

The copper smelter plant was sealed after 13 people protesting against its expansion were killed in police firing on May 22, 2018. Residents of the area have consistently claimed the plant contaminated the region’s air and water resources.