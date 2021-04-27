Coronavirus: India’s daily case count dips slightly, but still over 3 lakh for sixth day in a row
India recorded 3,23,144 cases and 2,771 deaths in the past 24 hours.
India on Tuesday registered 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. While the single-day infection count is slightly less than Monday’s count, India has registered more than 3 lakh cases for the sixth day in a row. With 2,771 deaths, the toll went up to 1,97,894.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said the coronavirus situation in India is “beyond heartbreaking” even as he praised several other countries for bringing down transmission rates. His statement came as national Capital Delhi recorded over 300 deaths for the fifth day in a row.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.7 crore people and killed over 31.16 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.51 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.03 am: Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca says that the legal action initiated by the European Union taken against the company over shortfalls in its delivery of Covid vaccines is “without merit”, reports AFP.
10.02 am: The European Union says that it has initiated legal action against pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine delivery shortfalls that has affected its efforts to kickstart inoculations across the bloc, reports AFP.
10.01 am: United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai holds a virtual meeting with AstraZeneca and Pfizer to discuss increasing vaccine production and a proposed waiver to certain provisions of the World Trade Organization’s agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights for the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI.
9.58 am: The Kerala government announces coronavirus-related curbs, including indefinitely shutting down malls, cinema halls, sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools and bars, reports ANI. All social, political, cultural and religious gatherings will also remain banned
9.51 am: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij says the state government will provide coronavirus vaccine doses to citizens above the age of 18 for free. Vij also says the government has placed an order for 40 lakh Covishield doses and 26 lakh of Cavoaxin shots.
9.46 am: A middle-aged couple from Uttar Pradesh had to travel 850 km to West Bengal and get admitted to a private hospital in Chinsurah after six hospitals in their home state turned them away, citing shortage of oxygen, reports The Telegraph.
“They hired an ambulance at a cost of Rs 60,000 and arrived here on Friday evening, after travelling nearly 24 hours,” says Ravi Shankar, the brother of infected woman, Rekha.
9.36 am: Gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan tests positive for the coronavirus, reports PTI. He has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Services in New Delhi.
9.34 am: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says there is a surplus supply of oxygen in the state as various others say they have an acute shortage of the gas, reports NDTV.
9.30 am: The Ministry of Civil Aviation says the limit imposed on airfares and on the number of domestic flights allowed to operate in India will extend till May 31, reports PTI.
The airlines are currently permitted to operate not more than 80% of their pre-Covid domestic flights. Further, they are allowed to charge domestic airfares only within lower and upper limits, which were set by the ministry in May last year.
9.29 am: Himachal Pradesh makes it mandatory for people wanting to the state to register online from Tuesday midnight, reports PTI. This will be applicable till May 10, says a government order.
9.27 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan says that the United Kingdom and South African variants of the coronavirus are present in the state, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.25 am: Five coronavirus patients die at a private hospital in Haryana’s Hisar district, reports the Hindustan Times. The relatives allege that the deaths happened because of a shortage of medical oxygen at the facility.
9.24 am: A special train carrying oxygen reaches Delhi from Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh, says Union minister Piyush Goyal.
9.17 am: Maharashtra and Assam are unlikely to begin vaccination of the 18-44 age group against the coronavirus from May 1, when India starts its third phase of immunisation, reports The Indian Express, citing government officials. They say that it is due to constraints in vaccine availibility.
Five other states – Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Kerala – have already said they would postpone this next phase of the vaccination for the same reason.
9.14 am: The response of the Narendra Modi government in managing the coronavirus crisis has been a complete disaster, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi tells The Indian Express. In an interview, Gandhi alleges the focus of the government has been Assembly elections instead of handling the surge in cases.
“Even now, their decisions are arbitrary and partisan,” she says. “Their duplicity is inexcusable.”
9.07 am: American biopharmaceutical company Gilead announces steps to expand the availability of antiviral drug remdesivir in India, reports PTI. The company says that it will provide its voluntary licensing partners technical assistance, support for addition of new local manufacturing facilities and donation of active pharmaceutical ingredient to rapidly increase the production of remdesivir.
8.20 am: A shipment of medical supplies from the United Kingdom reaches India.
8.15 am: A couple in MP’s Ratlam get married wearing PPE kits as the man tested positive for Covid-19, ANI reports.
8.10 am: The police in Madhya Pradesh’s Mansaur make Covid protocol violators do exercises as form of a punishment.
8.05 am: France will send India eight high-capacity oxygen generators, liquid oxygen for 2,000 patients for five days, 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs as part of a solidarity mission to support Indians.
8 am: Delhi logged a record high toll again on Monday, reports ANI. It has reported over 300 daily deaths for five days in a row. On Monday, it reports 20,201 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths.
7.50 am: The Delhi government issues an order to convert 100 rooms of Ashoka Hotel to set up a Covid facility for Delhi High Court judges, judicial officers and their families.
7.40 am: WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says it is pleasing to see small declines in cases and deaths in several regions. “But many countries are still experiencing intense Covid-19 transmission, and the situation in India is beyond heartbreaking,” he says.
“WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies,” Tedros says, according to AFP.
Here’s a look at the top updates from Monday
- India on Monday reported a record-breaking 3,52,991 new cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,73,13,163. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the fifth consecutive day when the country has set such a grim global record. For the first time, 2,812 deaths were registered. The toll is now 1,95,123.
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Dr Randeep Guleria urged hospitals to use oxygen judiciously amid an acute shortage in the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs claimed that India has enough stock of medical oxygen but the main challenge was its transportation. The Centre, meanwhile, told the Delhi High Court that states cannot procure oxygen and it has to be done on a national level only.
- Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul said the time has come to wear masks even at home.
- Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced daily restrictions on movement in the state from 6 pm to 5 am. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced a two-week lockdown in the state from 9 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has decided not to impose a complete lockdown but existing curbs on weekends and at night will continue.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that his government will provide free coronavirus vaccines to everyone above 18 from May 1, when India’s third phase of inoculation begins. Karnataka also announced free vaccination.
- The Madras High Court said the Election Commission should be booked on charges of murder for allowing rallies to continue in poll-bound states, despite an unprecedented surge in coronavirus cases in India. “Were you on another planet when the election rallies were held?” the court said. “Your officers should be booked on murder charges probably.”
- All retired armed forces medical personnel or those who took early retirement in the last two years will be recalled to work in Covid-19 facilities near their current residences, the Centre said.
- Maharashtra on Monday reported 48,700 new Covid-19 cases – a significant dip since the previous day. However, fewer tests were reportedly done in 24 hours that may have led to the fall in numbers.