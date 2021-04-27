India on Tuesday registered 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to 1,76,36,307. While the single-day infection count is slightly less than Monday’s count, India registered more than 3 lakh cases for the sixth day in a row. With 2,771 deaths, the toll went up to 1,97,894.
The Centre has pulled up the Delhi government for its alleged poor efforts to resolve logistical problems in procuring oxygen, PTI reported. In a letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla blamed the Delhi government for its failure to arrange tankers for the transportation of the life-saving gas. Bhalla also claimed that the Delhi government’s efforts have “not been up to the mark” and many tragic incidents could have been avoided had the Arvind Kejriwal government been more proactive.
The Supreme Court said that its suo motu intervention into the management of the coronavirus pandemic was not meant to supplant ongoing cases in various High Courts in the country. The court, however, added that it cannot be a “mute spectator” at the time of a national crisis. “We are playing a complementary role,” Justice DY Chandrachud said. “If the High Courts have any difficulty in dealing with an issue due to territorial limitations, we will help.”
The Election Commission banned all victory processions by political parties on May 2, when the results of Assembly elections in the four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced. West Bengal will vote for the last of its eight rounds of polling on April 29.
The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has received approval from India’s drug regulator for restricted emergency use, is expected to reach the country by end of May. Sputnik V is the third vaccine to receive emergency-use authorisation in India after the Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production plant at its Sterlite Copper premises in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The court held that the decision was necessary as the prevailing coronavirus situation was a “natural calamity”.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will import 21 oxygen plants from France and 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand. Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the coronavirus cases in the national Capital as well as the country have increased at an alarming rate amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Dr Navjot Dahiya, the national vice president of the Indian Medical Association, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “super spreader” of the coronavirus for holding political rallies in poll-bound states and allowing Kumbh Mela to take place amid the second wave of the pandemic.
Haryana and Ladakh said they will provide free coronavirus vaccine shots to residents aged above 18 years, when India begins its third phase of immunisation from May 1. Various other states have made similar announcements.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.7 crore people and killed over 31.23 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.56 crore people have recovered from the infection.