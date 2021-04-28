Coronavirus: Vaccine registration for those above 18 to open at 4 pm today
The World Health Organization said that the Indian variant of the coronavirus has been found in at least 17 countries.
Delhi on Tuesday reported 24,149 new Covid infections and 381 deaths – the highest daily toll in the national Capital since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Delhi’s total tally of infections is now 98,264, while the toll is 15,009. The positivity rate in the city has reached 32.72%. Maharashtra also reported its highest ever toll on Tuesday with 895 deaths.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.31 am: The registrations for the third phase of vaccination will begin at 4 pm today, ANI reports.
9 am: Registrations for the third phase of vaccination, which will begin on May 1, is scheduled to open today.
Everyone above 18 years of age can get vaccinated from May 1, but they must register themselves on the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app. The government has advised against walking in to the vaccination centres without an appointment.
Several states have announced free vaccinations for those above 18, though many have also flagged concerns regarding pricing and shortage of the shots.
8.55 am: Night curfew in Puducherry between 10 pm and 5 am will go on till April 30, reports ANI.
8.52 am: The Mumbai civic body says the BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai has run out of vaccines and will not be open on Wednesday, ANI reports.
8.50 am: The World Health Organization has said that the Indian variant of the coronavirus has been found in at least 17 countries, AFP reports.
The B.1.617 variant, first found in India, was detected in more than 1,200 sequences, the WHO says. “Most sequences were uploaded from India, the United Kingdom, USA and Singapore,” it adds.
8.45 am: The US Centers for Disease Control says fully-vaccinated citizens do not need to wear mask outside except in crowd, reports AFP.
8.40 am: Delhi on Tuesday reported 24,149 new Covid infections and 381 deaths, PTI reports. This is the highest daily toll in the national Capital since the beginning of the pandemic in March. Delhi’s total tally of infections is now 98,264, while the toll is 15,009. The positivity rate in the city has reached 32.72%.
Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the coronavirus cases in the national Capital as well as the country have increased at an alarming rate amid the second wave of the pandemic. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that his government will import 21 oxygen plants from France and 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand.
8.30 am: Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.8 crore people and killed over 31.31 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 8.59 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- India on Tuesday registered 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to 1,76,36,307. While the single-day infection count was slightly less than Monday’s count, India registered more than 3 lakh cases for the sixth day in a row. With 2,771 deaths, the toll went up to 1,97,894.
- Mumbai civic body Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said registered residents between 18 and 45 will be vaccinated only at the city’s private hospitals to prevent crowding at the centres. However, beneficiaries over 45 will continue to be vaccinated at municipal and government centres.
- Maharashtra registered 66,358 new infections, 895 deaths and 67,752 recoveries in 24 hours, pushing tally to 44,100,85 and toll to 66,179. Of these, Mumbai alone reported 4,014 new cases and 59 fatalities.
- The Centre has pulled up the Delhi government for its alleged poor efforts to resolve logistical problems in procuring oxygen. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla blamed the Delhi government for failing to arrange tankers for the transportation of the life-saving gas.
- Meanwhile, the Delhi HC rebuked the AAP government for setting up a separate five-star hotel in the Capital as a Covid-19 facility for judges. The Delhi government revoked the order.
- The Supreme Court said that its suo motu intervention into the management of the coronavirus pandemic was not meant to supplant ongoing cases in various High Courts in the country. The court, however, added that it cannot be a “mute spectator” at the time of a national crisis.
- The Election Commission banned all victory processions by political parties on May 2, when the results of Assembly elections in the four states of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry will be announced.
- The Supreme Court allowed Vedanta to operate its oxygen production plant at its Sterlite Copper premises in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi. The court held that the decision was necessary as the prevailing coronavirus situation was a “natural calamity”.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his government will import 21 oxygen plants from France and 18 cryogenic tankers from Thailand. Delhi is facing an acute shortage of oxygen as the coronavirus cases in the national Capital as well as the country have increased at an alarming rate amid the second wave of the pandemic.
- Dr Navjot Dahiya, the national vice president of the Indian Medical Association, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “super spreader” of the coronavirus for holding political rallies in poll-bound states and allowing Kumbh Mela to take place amid the second wave of the pandemic.