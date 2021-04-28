The registration for the third phase of coronavirus vaccination, covering all above 18 years old, will begin at 4 pm on Wednesday on the Co-Win portal, ANI reported, citing the Aarogya Setu app.

All those eligible for the shots will have to register themselves on the Co-Win portal, the Aarogya Setu app or the Umang app. On Sunday, the Centre had said that walk-in registrations will not be allowed for residents aged between 18 and 45. Residents can book their appointments for state government centres and private facilities.

The governments of the governments of Haryana, Ladakh, Karnataka, Delhi, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced free vaccinations for residents aged above 18 years.

However, the Centre has advised citizens who can afford to get the coronavirus shots at the rates offered by private vaccination centres to do so there.

So far, India has administered 14,49,26,556 coronavirus vaccine doses, according to government data. On Tuesday, India registered 3,23,144 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020, to 1,76,36,307. While the single-day infection count is slightly less than Monday’s count, India registered more than 3 lakh cases for the sixth day in a row. With 2,771 deaths, the toll went up to 1,97,894.

