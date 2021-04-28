The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed that journalist Siddique Kappan be shifted from Mathura Jail to a government hospital in Delhi for medical treatment, Live Law reported. Kappan, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has been in prison since October for trying to report on the Hathras gangrape case.

A bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and AS Bopanna was hearing a letter addressed to it by Kappan’s wife seeking his immediate release from Mathura Medical College to Mathura Jail as his “life is in extreme danger”.

The bench however, held that for Kappan’s family which belongs to Kerala, it would be easier to access a hospital in Delhi, than in Uttar Pradesh. Responding to Solictor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that facilities at the Mathura hospital were sufficient, the court said that the order was not a reflection on the state government, but one passed on health grounds, Live Law reported.

The court however, rejected a habeas corpus petition filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists seeking Kappan’s release.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had directed the state government to submit medical records of Kappan.

On April 25, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Adityanath seeking expert medical care and humane treatment for Kappan, who has multiple comorbidities and was allegedly tied to his prison bed. The chief minister urged the Uttar Pradesh government to consider shifting the Malayalam journalist to another hospital with better facilities.

A day later, the Editors Guild of India said it was “deeply disturbed” by reports of inhuman treatment being meted out to Kappan. The association also expressed shock that the Supreme Court had not intervened in the case to ensure a fair trial, adding that a habeas corpus plea against Kappan’s arrest was pending before the court for six months.