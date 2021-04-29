Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, he said in a tweet. He is, however, asymptomatic. The 69-year-old Congress leader had isolated himself on Wednesday after his wife tested positive, according to NDTV.

“My Covid test report too came positive today,” Gehlot said in a tweet in Hindi. “I have no symptoms, and I am feeling fine. I will continue working while in isolation, while following Covid-19 protocols.”

कोविड टेस्ट करवाने पर आज मेरी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। मुझे किसी तरह के लक्षण नहीं हैं और मैं ठीक महसूस कर रहा हूं। कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए मैं आइसोलेशन में रहकर ही कार्य जारी रखूंगा। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 29, 2021

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for his speedy recovery.

Praying for the good health and fast recovery of Rajasthan CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji and his wife, Smt. Sunita Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021

I wish for Speedy recovery of Honourable CM Shri Ashok Gehlot ji. @ashokgehlot51 pic.twitter.com/I4rZkI4VCo — Dr. Raghu Sharma (@RaghusharmaINC) April 29, 2021

Rajasthan reported 120 Covid-19 deaths and a record 16,613 positive cases on Wednesday, taking the overall figure to 3,926 fatalities and 5,63,577 infections, according to official data. The number of active cases also rose to 1,63,372, the report showed.

India on Thursday set yet another grim record with 3,79,257 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections since the pandemic broke out in January 2020 to 1,83,76,524. This is the highest ever single-day rise in cases reported by any country so far, and the eighth consecutive day when India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases.

India also recorded 3,645 deaths in a day for the first time, taking the toll to 2,04,832. The number of active cases has crossed the 30-lakh mark.

