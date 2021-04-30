Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh died of the coronavirus at a private hospital in Patna on Friday, reported PTI.

He was undergoing treatment for the coronavirus at Paras HMRI in the city, hospital director Dr Ahmad Abdul Hai told the news agency.

Singh was appointed the chief secretary after his predecessor Deepak Kumar resigned on February 28. A 1985 batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Bihar cadre, he was to retire in August.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar offered his condolences on Singh’s death. “He was a skilled administrator of the Indian Administrative Service,” Kumar tweeted. “He was a sociable person.”

The chief minister said that Singh discharged his duties in an excellent manner. “His death has caused irreparable damage in the administrative sector,” Kumar added. “He will be cremated with state honours. May his soul rest in peace.”

The chief minister received information about Singh’s death during a state Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet observed a one-minute silence to pay respect to the chief secretary, according to an official statement.