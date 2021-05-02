The Left Democratic Front was leading in the Kerala Assembly polls and has crossed the majority mark, early trends from the Election Commission showed.

Counting of the votes in Kerala and three other states – Assam, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu – and the Union Territory of Puducherry began at 8 am. The majority mark in the 140-seat Kerala Assembly is 71.

As of 1.20 pm, the Left Democratic Front was leading in 84 seats, while the United Democratic Front was ahead in 45. The National Democratic Alliance was leading in three seats, all by the Bharatiya Janata Party candidates. Independent candidates were leading in eight seats.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, contesting from Dharmadam constituency, so far got 33,104 votes, with a share percentage of 56.63. C Raghunathan of the Congress, which is leading the United Democratic Front, was trailing with 19,659 seats.

Also read:



Preview: ‘Captain’ Pinarayi Vijayan likely to lead Kerala again, BJP vote share matter of interest

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was leading in the Haripad constituency with 20,120 votes. His vote share was 48.6%. Communist Party of India candidate R Sajilal was trailing with 16,030 votes.

In the Palakkad constituency, “Metro Man” Elattuvalapil Sreedharan, contesting on a BJP ticket, was ahead with 22,149 votes (46.78% vote share). Congress’ Shafi Parambil was trailing with 15,706 votes. CPI (M) candidate CP Promod got 9,071 votes. The BJP is banking on the popularity of Sreedharan to expand its base in the state, where it won its first seat in the last Assembly polls.

Due to the intensifying Covid-19 situation in the country, the Election Commission of India has prohibited the entry of polling agents into the counting centres without a negative Covid-19 test. Entry would also be allowed if the agents were fully vaccinated. The poll panel has also taken other measures to check the spread of the infection.