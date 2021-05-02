Political leaders from various quarters on Sunday congratulated Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Left Democratic Front head Pinarayi Vijayan and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin as their parties won the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Bharatiya Janata Party will return to power in Assam and its alliance partner All India NR Congress will take charge in Puducherry.

In Bengal, Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress won a landslide victory by leading in over 200 of 294 seats. The results are a huge setback to the BJP, which had made a serious bid for a victory. The party had used all its resources in a record eight-phase polls, determined to win the state from the two-time chief minister.

Addressing the media, Banerjee said the Trinamool Congress won against “money, muscle and mafia” power. “Bengal saved the country,” she added. “This is Bengal’s victory. Only Bengal can ensure such a victory.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor lauded Banerjee’s spectacular win, saying it was a victory over forces of communalism and intolerance. “The BJP has met its match in Bengal, and lost,” he wrote on Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also joined to wish the Trinamool Congress leader.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Banerjee fought a tough battle as the BJP used every tactic possible to thwart her success. “People of West Bengal have taught a lesson to BJP and have clearly rejected the divisive and communal agenda of the party,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha demanded the resignation of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “The result of the Bengal assembly poll will have far reaching impact on Uttar Pradesh state election and the 2024 parliamentary election,” he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray referred to Banerjee as the “Bengal tigress” who “single-handedly” was responsible for her party’s victory. “I congratulate her and the courageous people of Bengal,” he said in a statement.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also called her “tigress of Bengal”. He told reporters that Banerjee has shown that Modi and Shah were not invincible.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said the Trinamool Congress chief has emerged like “Goddess Durga who triumphed against evil forces”, The Indian Express reported. “The people of the country have asserted regional pride through the results of these elections to different state Assemblies. These results are a fresh example of people rallying behind leaders of regional parties who have won their hearts.”

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader said Banerjee’s toughness is going to be their model. “The patience of DMK leaders who managed to move forward despite adverse political situation will be a lesson for us,” he added.

While congratulating Banerjee, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said they should collectively work for the welfare of the people and tackle the raging coronavirus pandemic. In a series of tweets, he also said Stalin’s win in Tamil Nadu was “well deserved”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated her and said the Centre will continue to support Banerjee’s government to help citizens.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed their wishes to the West Bengal chief minister. Singh also extended his best wishes to Vijayan and Stalin.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya gave credit to Banerjee for Trinamool Congress’s astounding performance, according to PTI. He said the saffron party would introspect on the election results.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was able to break the jinx of rotating power between the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state for the last 44 years.

Pawar wished Vijayan for a “historical victory” and said the parties will together combat the coronavirus crisis.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac said Kerala has become the only Assembly in India that has no BJP representative. “Kerala will remain the citadel of secularism in the country,” he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated his ally MK Stalin, whose DMK party was inching closer to win Tamil Nadu elections by defeating the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the BJP. After a 10-year stint in the Opposition, DMK will be the ruling party in the state.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav chimed in with his congratulatory remarks. “Tamil Nadu people are desperately waiting for progressive pro-people policies under your able leadership,” he tweeted.

