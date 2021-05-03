Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday resigned from his post after the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by party chief MK Stalin was elected to power in the Assembly elections, The Times of India reported.

“I convey my best wishes to Thiru MK Stalin who is going to assume office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Palaniswami tweeted.

Stalin thanked the outgoing chief minister and said the AIADMK leader’s “advice and cooperation” was required to make a better Tamil Nadu. “Democracy is about ruling and opposition parties being together,” he added. “Let us uphold such a democracy.”

After a gap of 10 years, the DMK will return to power in the state. The party, a part of the Secular Progressive Alliance, alone won 124 seats and established leads in nine others in the 234-member House. The majority mark is 118.

Stalin will be sworn in as the new chief minister on May 7, News18 reported. After his victory, the DMK chief had told reporters on Sunday that the swearing-in of his government will be simple.

Palaniswami, who took charge after the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and who contested the elections as AIADMK’s chief ministerial candidate, defeated DMK’s T Sampath Kumar by a margin of 93,802 votes in the Edappadi Assembly segment. Palaniswami retained his seat with one of the highest victory margins that the state witnessed in the Assembly polls, according to The Times of India.

Meanwhile, Stalin won in Kolathur against AIADMK’s Aadirajaram with over 70,000 more votes. His son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who contested an election for the first time, won the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni seat by 69,355 votes.

Under the leadership of Stalin, the DMK had a stellar performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with its coalition winning 38 of the 39 seats. The DMK alliance had also bagged 13 of the 22 seats during bye-polls, as opposed to AIADMK-led coalition’s nine seats.